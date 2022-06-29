Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Danville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.