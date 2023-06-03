The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2023 in Danville, VA
