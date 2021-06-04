 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Danville, VA

The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

