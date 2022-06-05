The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…
This evening in Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. Tempe…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …