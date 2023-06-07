Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Danville. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Danville, VA
