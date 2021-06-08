The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Danville, VA
