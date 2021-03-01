Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 4:00 AM EST. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Danville, VA
