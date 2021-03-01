 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 4:00 AM EST. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

