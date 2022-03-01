Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The a…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 d…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
As Richmond is finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.