Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Danville, VA
