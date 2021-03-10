Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Danville, VA
