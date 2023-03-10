Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Danville, VA
