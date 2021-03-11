Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 10:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Danville, VA
