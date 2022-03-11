 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

