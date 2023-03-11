Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expe…