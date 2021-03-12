Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.