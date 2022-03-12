Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Danville, VA
