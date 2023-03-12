Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Danville, VA
