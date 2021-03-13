Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Danville, VA
