Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

