Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Danville, VA

It will be a warm day in Danville. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.