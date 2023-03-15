Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Danville, VA
