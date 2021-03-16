 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

