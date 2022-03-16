Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Danville, VA
