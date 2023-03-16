Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.