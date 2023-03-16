Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Rain i…
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 d…