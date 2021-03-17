 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

