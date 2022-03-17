 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert