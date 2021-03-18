 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert