Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.