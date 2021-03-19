 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

