Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Danville, VA
