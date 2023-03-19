Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Danville, VA
