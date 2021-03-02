Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temper…
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with…
This evening's outlook for Danville: It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's lo…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Lookin…