Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Danville, VA
