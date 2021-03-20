Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Danville, VA
