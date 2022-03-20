Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Danville, VA
