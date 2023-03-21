Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's…
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…