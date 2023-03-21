Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.