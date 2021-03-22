 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

