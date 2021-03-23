Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Danville: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast c…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tom…