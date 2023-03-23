Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.