Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

