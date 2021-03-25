 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Danville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert