Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Danville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.