Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Danville, VA
