Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degr…
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 deg…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 6…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Danville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. You may want to…