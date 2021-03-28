 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Danville, VA

Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

