Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.