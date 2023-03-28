Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
A new study on "Allergy Capitals" from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America finds that of the 100 largest U.S. cities, Richmond ranks …
Over the next 20 years, astronomical spring starts as early as March 19 at 7:20 p.m. and as late as March 20 at 4:25 p.m.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll …