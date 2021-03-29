Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Danville, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
