Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.