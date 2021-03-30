Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.