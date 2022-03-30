Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Danville, VA
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
