Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

