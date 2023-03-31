Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Danville, VA
