Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.